KAMPALA COCKTAIL WEEK: La Cabana Restaurant Offering Fruity Cocktails

La Cabana Restaurant, located at Speke Apartments on Wampewo Avenue, chose a fruity theme during the just concluded 4th edition of Kampala Cocktail Week.

This year’s Kampala Cocktail Week kicked of 27th November and ended on 7th December 2019. And for ten days, revelers tasted, enjoyed and voted for their signature cocktails from over 30 participating bars.

And to have an edge over others, La Cabana gave its clients such cocktails that have fruit ingredients.

Ugandan Mule An original twist of The Mule penetrates all the regions of Uganda, made with Uganda Waragi Pineapple, Smirnoff Vodka and a hint of ginger.

Stolen Fruit Secret Ugandan fruit pressed with refreshing rosemary and lime shaken with with Uganda Waragi Premium and Captain Morgan Spiced Gold Rum.

Naughty Passion Fresh passion fruit & mint pressed with sugar shaken with Uganda Waragi Premium and Johnnie Walker Red Label