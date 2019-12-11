Sudhir Ruparelia Calls for Use of Digital Security Systems As Ssekanyolya Opens Shop At Kampala Kingdom Hall

BY DANIELS TATYA

Uganda City business mogul Sudhir Ruparelia urged Ugandans to embrace digital security systems in their homes, work places and businesses to order to ensure enough surveillance.

Buganda Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga who was the chief guest welcomed by Sudhir Ruparelia

Sudhir Ruparelia why speaking during the opening of another Ssekanolya security systems shop at Kampala Kingdom hall said he has used Sekanyolya security systems at his hotels, schools and other buildings.

He also revealed that he was one of the first customers for Sekanyolya. The tycoon underscored the need for digital security systems, saying, “We have installed cameras at school, hotels, malls etc..

we must take to mitigation measures to reduce threats to our businesses and lives”. He said Sekanyolya was a good firm to deal with because of their resilience in the business whose key ingredient is “back”. “You need a company that will be there today and tomorrow and give you care.

That is Sekanyolya.” Sudhir said. Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga who was the chief guest said, “I have known this company for a very long time.

It’s one of the pioneers in security systems installations and gives me hope to see them in business till today”. He said Uganda is an entrepreneurial country but many companies die before their 5th birthday.

He said companies such as Sekanyolya that survive means they do something right He applauded them for coming up with strategies that have kept them in the market. Mayiga also lauded Kingdom Kampala mall landlord Mr Ruparelia for raising high standards with the brand new building in a strategic location.

‘Ugandans must learn to support Ugandan business, buy Uganda, buy Sekanyolya systems the oldest business in the game.” He said. Sheebah Kalungi who is the brand promoter recently installed Sekanyolya systems at her home, and she was full of praise as in how it has reduced her security worries.