Ruparelia Foundation gives a Christmas Party to Under privileged children

Kampala Parents school ,Ruparelia foundation has supported Underprivileged Children with a Christmas Party with the Trustee Naiya Ruparelia Hosted 600 kids from Katanga kids project,Ezeza foundation,Enjoy Center on Sunday 15th at a very joyful event that took place at kampala parents school grounds

Ruparelia Foundation Trustee Naiya K Ruparelia Promises Education for the Needy 2020.

in full suport she emphasized that the Foundation is supporting kids for education and Their Music Carrier

Naiya says the initiative is to continue annually to ensure that vulnerable children also have what lacked and also know that they are loved

Ruparelia Foundation beneficially fresh kid entertaining kids at the event

she noted that the Foundation is still having and planning Number of social responsibilities including environmental conservation, wildlife conservation and education among others.

Responding to the media at the event why the Ruparelia Foundation has continued to invest in supporting education for the Needy through giving scholarships at University level, Naiya said that they acknowledge the role of education in transforming communities and the entire development of the country.

She challenged other companies to emulate their example to give back to the Needy communities hence commending the companies that they partnered with to make the kids Christmas a success, these companies included lato milk,Kabira country club,Pepsi,The Dawa foundation,Kampala Parents, Victoria University,and Unilever.