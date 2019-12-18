President Museveni Praises Enterprising Hamis Kiggundu For Doing Good Job On Nakivubo

Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium is on course to be pride of the nation it once was after its redevelopment by Ham Enterprises is complete.

The construction works that have been going one well for quite some time have impressed President Yoweri Museveni who has renewed his interests in sports.

The president speaking at a luncheon at state house in Entebbe said his government will soon provide all regions in the country with a stadium to promote sports in the country.

“We are going to start building Akii Bua Stadium and another in Kabarole. In the long run, all the traditional 18 sub-regions of Uganda will get a stadium each,” he said.

“Nakivubo Stadium is also being rehabilitated by an enterprising young Ugandan businessman,” the President told the gathering. The enterprising young man being Hamis Kiggundu.

Hamis Kiggundu, the proprietor of Ham Enterprises, has been at the helm of reconstructing Nakivubo Stadium. A team from Roko construction is on ground undertaking the construction works.

Nakivubo Stadium is in the heart of many Ugandans who have unforgettable memories having attended many historical sporting events there, particularly football and music concerts.

The President also promised to personally follow up on the issue of delays to complete Teryet High Altitude Training Centre.

“I do not buy the explanation that the rains are responsible for these delays and yet money is available. I think some unscrupulous people are intentionally delaying this project,” President Museveni remarked.