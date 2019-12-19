Cielo lounge Celebrates 1st Anniversary as Bebe Cool And Sheebah Excite Fans

it was real fun as Kisementi the cube based Cielo Lounge celebrated its first anniversary Last week ,it was one of multiple enjoyments in Kampala as many crazy parties were taking place in every corner of the city.

Among those many parties was the celebration of Cielo’s anniversary as the bar management organised a pomp party that was highlighted with class and a touch of gold at the bar located in Kisementi.

Revelers were treated to the highest quality of entertainment as musicians Bebe Cool, and Queen Sheebah entertained fans to the best of their tunes. Among other entertainers was DJ Cisse who kept revelers on their feet through out the night.

The bar management thanked all the establishment’s fans and supporters for what they referred to as a great year in the business and promised to do that and much more in this new year that they started.

Cielo Lounge is one of Kampala’s finest five star bar and lounge that sits on the 5th floor of The Cube in Kisementi.