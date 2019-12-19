MANUAL PASSPORT APPLICATION PHASED OUT

The government is set to phase-out the manual applications for passports in a bid to eliminate corruption and ease crowds, as well as long queues that had characterized the process at the internal affairs ministry.
With the online application, it will now take less than two hours to issue passports.
Currently, online passport application has increased to 5,000 applications daily.
COSTS OF PASSPORTS
Ordinary: Sh250,000,Service: Sh 400,000,Diplomatic: Sh500,000 ,Express: Sh 400,000
To access the application system portal. CLICK passports.go.ug