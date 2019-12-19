Mbarara Biharwe Accident Claims Three

There was a fatal accident which occurred today morning at 6:00AM along Mbarara Masaka highway at Rwegajo Biharwe that involved motor vehicle registration number UAM 338Y ranger rover and a motorcycle bajaj boxer registration number UEU 993F

All the occupants of both the motor vehicle and motorcycle who are three in number died on the spot and

bodies were taken to Mbarara Regional referral hospital mortuary for postmortem

The two occupants of the motorcycle have not been identified while the Driver of the Ranger rover UAM 338Y is a one Rweranga Frank.

The Cause of accident has not been established as yet but investigations are still ongoing but all motorists were urged to remain vigilant on the road and avoid speeding especially during this festive season.