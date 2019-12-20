A Law student of King Ceasor University (KCU) Mr. Mutayomba Geoffrey declared the best in criminal proceedings at Law Development Centre

A Law student of King Ceasor University (KCU) Mr. Mutayomba Geoffrey, has been declared the best in criminal proceedings at the Law Development Centre (LDC) in Kampala, at a graduation ceremony taking place that took place last week at the law development centre grounds

Mr. Mutayomba who has also been declared the best overall, and has accordingly won the Chief Justice Award.

That brought it up that that King Ceasor University (KCU) beat over 40 other universities offering law in Uganda for both the overall as well as the individual student award.

This tallies well with HE HM King Ceasor TG and the institution’s vision of training high quality and morally upright wealth creator/ multiplier graduates.

it was all joyful to the entire staff and students of the institution ,Congratulations Mr. Mutayomba Geoffrey ,Congratulations to the King Ceasor University fraternity,Thanks to the LDC family

king ceasor heavy resource investment is never in vain. his dedication to facilitating and supporting world class training of university students to transform them into morally upright wealth creators and multipliers is now beginning to openly manifest.

Speaking about the achievement, Mutayomba attributed his successful to the good foundation that was offered to him at KCU for the four years he was there.

“In addition to hard work, persistence and trusting in the Lord, King Ceasor University has been a strong rock in my law Career and I am grateful to having been part of the universities for over 4 years,” he said.

The founder and chairman of the Universities, HE King Ceasor TG while commenting on the achievement said the achievement tallied with his and the institution’s Vision of training high quality and morally upright wealth creators’/ multiplier graduates