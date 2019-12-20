UGANDA’S DR. MWESIGWA RUKAARI APPOINTED CHAMBER LEADER AT THE WCF GENERAL COUNCIL IN PARIS, FRANCE

The President of the Uganda National Chamber of Trade and Investment, Dr. Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari was on 17th December 2019, appointed a Chamber Leader to serve on the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) World Chambers Federation (WCF) General Council from 2020-2022 in Paris, France.

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) is a world Business Organisation, enabling World Businesses to secure prosperity and opportunity for all.

Through a unique mix of advocacy, solutions and standard setting, it promotes international trade, is responsible business conduct and a global approach to regulation, in addition to providing market-leading dispute resolution services.

The International Chamber of Commerce members include many of the world’s leading companies, SMEs, business associations and local chambers of commerce.

In the voting results that have been released, Dr. Robert Mwesigwa Rukaari was overwhelmingly voted by International Chamber of Commerce Chamber members from more than 100 countries last month and was elected Chamber Leader from forty-six candidates, to serve on the WCF General Council from 2020-2022.

As per his appointment to WCF General Council, he will serve as a Co-opted member and will represent the voice of the global chamber community within the International Chamber of Commerce and importantly represent and support interests of Ugandan Businesses from a Global platform.

International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) World Chambers Federation (WCF) General Council represents business interests at the highest levels of inter-governmental decision-making, whether at the World Trade Organization, the United Nations and the G20 ensuring the voice of business is heard.

It is this capacity to bridge the public and private sectors that sets ICC apart as a unique organization, responding to the needs of any player involved in international commerce. Dr. Robert Mwesigwa Rukaaris’ presence at the International Chamber of Commerce will assist and support local Ugandan businesses.

His presence at the Global Chamber of Commerce will assist Ugandan businesses with practical tools for international business, banking and arbitration.

From Small Ugandan e-commerce start-ups to Ugandan Export trading companies and businesses, traders will benefit from Dr. Rukaaris’ presence at the global stage.

The first meeting for the new WCF General Council will be held on 12-13 February in Paris, France at the ICC Headquarters.

Uganda is proud to have a voice at the Global Chamber of Commerce headquarters in France through an agile, enterprising and astute businessman in Dr. Rukaari will support Uganda in strengthening its participation, presence and profile in International Business.