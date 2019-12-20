Sharon Mbabazi receiving the scholarship from Vice Chancellor-Assoc.Prof.Krishna N. Sharma

Victoria University awards partial scholarship to Sharon Mbabazi the brick maker to pursue a degree in Masters in Public Administration and Management

Rotarian Kabyanga Milly Felix and Prof. Krishna N. Sharma the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University in a group photo

Associate Prof. Krishna N. Sharma the Vice Chancellor of Victoria University has offered Sharon Mbabazi the well known brick maker a partial scholarship on tuition in a Masters in Public Administration.

The recent graduate whose life story went viral as a brick maker to raise tuition fees will be joining Victoria University to pursue a Masters in Public Administration and Management in the March intake.

The Vice Chancellor-Assoc.Prof.Krishna N. Sharma has also vowed to make a personal partial contribute to her remaining tuition fees.

Rotarian Kabyanga Milly Felix has also offered to pay part of the fees of Sharon Mbabazi whose amazing lifestyle defies gender and cultural bias