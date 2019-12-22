Cabana’s ChristMas FEST Serves Lavish Christmas Lunch plus great entertainment on the Day

By Xpress Times

Hosted by La Cabana Restaurant and Speke Apartments Wampewo Cabana’s Christmas FEST, serving you Lavish Christmas Lunch is a celebration of over 35 varieties of food items across the globe with unique personalized services.

The Fest also has a 5% service charge with a glass of wine. The Kids also have a 50% discount with free access to the pool, welcoming ambiance.

This is where you can be with your family and friends and enjoy all the different kinds of food. It’s taking place on Christmas Day.

Also on the day you are going to be entertained by the house saxophonist himself, David Olara. La Cabana at Speke apartments is more than just a destination; it’s a dream lifestyle, one that you deserve this festive season