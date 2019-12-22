It’s Kids to Party at the Dolphins Suites Kids Christmas Pool Party

Parents mark 24th and 25th this December on your calendars for your kids are destined to party at Dolphins Suites on both days.

If you have been looking for a place to treat your children this festive season in vain, then look no further.

This Christmas, treat your children to an awesome Pool Party with incredible food, snacks and refreshing drinks to keep them fuelled and hydrated throughout the day.

Dolphin Suites, a member of the Ruparelia Group of Companies is a beautiful hotel complex nestled in the peaceful neighborhood of Bugolobi, away from the hustle and bustle of Kampala.

The Suites provide a friendly and courteous service that meets the needs of the discerning traveler. It has a perfect ambiance that will ensure value for money on the guest’s part.

The hotel also has an excellent bar, restaurant and outstanding banqueting facilities where one may relax, meet friends or even discuss business.