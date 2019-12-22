Makerere Launches Institute and Names It after Kenya VP William Ruto

By Daniels N. Tatya

The Makerere ‘William Ruto Institute of African & Leadership Studies’ has been launched giving optimism of great leadership in Africa, and, perhaps to end totalitarianism on the continent.

The Institute ceremony for launch and laying of the Foundation Stone was done by the man himself, Kenya Deputy President William Ruto at Makerere University.

Ruto arrived on Friday evening and was welcomed by new Gender minister, Frank Tumwebaze. The Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya presided over the ceremony in Kampala. Delivering a lecture during the course of his visit Ruto highlighted goals for which the institute was formed.

Goals Draw on the core strengths of diversity of disciplines and experience to develop and refine methodologies for the study of Africa; to develop innovative approaches to teaching and learning about Africa; collaborate with similar Institutes in Africa and globally to deepen the understanding of Africa in all its complexity and evolve common perspectives on global issues.

The institute is expected to strengthen relationships between academic and indigenous intellectuals as the basis for reclaiming indigenous knowledge, and integrate this into local communities and also establish an environment for flourishing study and debate on African languages, arts, philosophies, social and political systems.

The William Ruto Institute of African & Leadership Studies’ will Enhance and enrich intellectual and cultural life and also help contribute to the discussion, analysis and resolution of critical developmental challenges facing African Societies through research and extension work.

William Ruto fact file Incumbent Deputy President of Kenya Former Minister for Higher Education under President Mwai Kibaki Former Minister of Agriculture under President Mwai Kibaki Former Minister of Home Affairs under President Daniel Arap Moi Former Member of Parliament in Kenya in Eldoret North.

Born 21 December 1966 (age 53) Nationality Kenyan Political party-Jubilee (2016–present) Married – (Rachel Chebet-Spouse) Children-Seven Studied at University of Nairobi (PhD, MSc & BSc) Religion-