MERRY X-MASS; Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia dispenses Heart Felt X-Mass wishes to Friends on Face Book

By Xpress Times Uganda

Typically enterprising, Tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia does it all. He discerns his business empire has not grown without the people over the time and particularly this year.

So on his face book page, Sudhir has wished everyone a merry X-mass, but also to pray that 2020 be a great year.

In his post Sudhir and his wife Jyostna Ruparelia gave love to their friends, family and the business community at large.

The Ruparelia family Dr Sudhir Ruparelia and lovely mom Jyostna Ruparelia in their heart warming, welcomed and wished Ugandans and the World a peaceful moment, of Hope, Joy ,Happiness , Celebrations, mostly in this festival season and a prosperous new year.