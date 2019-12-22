WAKE UP CALL; Museveni Tells Farmers that the Country is not producing at her potential

By Xpress Times Uganda

While addressing farmers on Friday, the President argued the farmers to wake up and start doing better. “We are starting to wake up, God gave us a very beautiful country with so much rain and fertile soil, but we do not know how to use them.

President Museveni Friday met with farmers’ representatives and stakeholders from the districts of; Mubende, Kibaale, Kyankwanzi, Kagadi, and Kasanda. Their discussion centred on maize production and how to achieve high and quality yields.

“We have a small market for maize, nonetheless, we still buy some maize flour from abroad because our people are not grinding the maize to required standards,” Museveni noted.

In 2017/18, government spent $54m dollars on over 50,000 tones of maize flour imports; and about $26m on importing 1000 tones of cereal or maize products.

“This is the same that is happening to sugar, we import certain sugar products because we are only manufacturing sugar for taking tea.

In the end we have too much sugar locked up in stores.” On average, farmers in this region produce about 7 bags of maize per acre. Museveni said if they use fertilizers and irrigation, they will be able to produce about 36 bags per acre.

This is however, so low compared to a maize farmer in Brazil who will produce 50 bags for the same piece of land in their worst harvest. “We are waking up; we are going to handle issues of fertilisers for farmers.

We are also rolling out a system where farmers will be supported directly by the Uganda Development Bank.” He said this Bank will offer small interest loans to farmers and Ugandans investing in industries as priority.

“We do not want farmers to end up borrowing at high interest rates from banks and money lenders that will harass them, because such things disrupt them and we end up losing quality on production because these farmers are busy operating on pressure.”

Museveni said countries grow bigger because of their market potential, citing examples of America and China. “We are around 42 million people and if we are going to negotiate for market, we must go to the table together with other East African states, and Africa.”

He added: “But first, we must improve our yields through proper farming methods, to reach acceptable standards. That is the aim of my meeting with maize farmers here in Mubende.”