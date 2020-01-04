Change Uganda; _Build the Nation Campaign requires Country Men and Women thinking positive and ready to Risk by GOD’s Will

Hamis Kiggundu (yellow polo shirt ) in china purchasing factory machinery

By Xpress Times

In his address on Friday, the President argued the farmers to wake up and start doing better. “We are starting to wake up, God gave us a very beautiful country with so much rain and fertile soil, but we do not know how to use them.

This statement from the president reminds every one that God already played his role and the rest to do should be man to change the world.

Talk of the life, Money, Soil and the knowledge itself was given to man by God. Should man ask Him of anything more? NO!

President Museveni Friday met with farmers’ representatives and stakeholders from the districts of; Mubende, Kibaale, Kyankwanzi, Kagadi, and Kasanda. Their discussion centred on maize production and how to achieve high and quality yields.

True, Uganda is an agro based country. This means a lot of energy and effort should be focused on agriculture and agro processing to add even more value to the proceeds. That is when local agricultural products will be able to compete in the market.

You can’t add value to anything without enterprising people. One man-at his tender age is ready to turn Uganda into a beautifully independent state with all that he can. He is Hamis Kiggundu with a focus to build the nation, Hamis started his journey of success with his real estate empire.

Hamis today is venturing into industrialization. Apparently Hamis is building a factory that will be adding value to farm

Main Administration block of agro-processing factory at Akright

produce. In the near future Hamis intends to pull or save the country and its population from where it’s abandoned economically and socially.

Hamis is building an agro-processing factory at Akright and the multi-billion project is already ongoing on a 300 hundred acreage land at Kakungulu.

According to the businessman, the factory that will be adding value to the farm produce will create thousands of jobs to Ugandans directly and indirectly.

Being an agro based country; Hamis wants to focus on agro-processing for both domestic and foreign markets.

Roko Construction staff with Hamis after Project signing off .

“Uganda is an agro based country with 90% of her population doing agriculture. This agro processing factory will therefore serve the country through adding value to farm produce and also create jobs for Ugandans.” Ham says.

Hamis told this website that he operates a Supermarket (Queen’s supermarket) located at Ham shopping center Nakivubo but what bothers him a lot is the fact that every item sold in this supermarket is 90% imported.

“With such factories that process our locally agriculture produces we can change from importing to selling and consuming our local products.”

Loans risk

In his success and failure book, Ham wrote by far and large how his is ready to continue risking if he must succeed on the journey building both the nation and himself.

Ham has revealed that the source of his wealth is bank loans, which he says have helped him grow his businesses.

Agro processing factory construction site being graded

The entrepreneur rules out receiving any financial assistance from President Yoweri Museveni, when he says many people have linked his business establishments such as the Ham shopping malls in Kampala to the first family.

Change of mindset

“People have been asking me, Ham you are a young man, how have you been able to accumulate this wealth over a short period of time. The only advice I have for Ugandans is that they should start looking at things from a realistic perspective. They should not operate on presumptions. You should be able to think and assess matters before you from a realistic perspective.”

“Most Ugandans disregard the little money they have, they are looking for Shs100 million, Shs200 million, that’s why they are on streets as dealers, but I would advise Ugandans, please start respecting that little amount of money you have and look at it as capital. Any money can be used as capital provided you have proper reasoning and the right mindset.”

Changing the mindset according to ham alters and modifies every thing around to make or become different. Change implies making either an essential difference often amounting to a loss of original identity or a substitution of one thing for another.

So for Ham, losing is not in his dictionary of life but success. He has therefore strategically and financially risked to the possibility of loss, injury, or other adverse or unwelcome circumstance but also using it as a chance or situation involving such a possibility of building and developing Uganda.

Success and Failure book

Hamis’ book success and failure based on reason and reality has finally been put on the national curriculum. It’s the bridge between what students study in schools and the realistic challenges Ugandans face in the country today.

The book aims at how one can best explore or exploit the realistic prevailing circumstances from a reasonable perspective to attain actual prosperity in life. The intention of the book is to open one’s mind to acceptance of positive possibilities as negativity is the very first element of failure.

Hamis writes, “We think to survive but require reason to prosper in life, thinking is basically a thought but reasoning is a deep critical analysis into the prevailing circumstances around you leading to a well calculated positive discussion that amounts to actual prosperity in one’s life. We all think but the book challenges your brain to improve your reasoning capacity.

Failure or success starts at an individual level before spreading to the entire society. The aim of the book is to improve one’s mindset coz ones reasoning capacity determines ones level of success or failure which reflects on their welfare and the quality of the society were they leave. I strongly recommend that all Ugandan should read the book not only to improve their individual lives but towards prosperity of our motherland Uganda at large”

Hamis concludes his book by such submission very touching “Man is successfully born with nothing but life. In life, we all desire to have a good life and to become successful men and women. Unless born in success like kings, queens, Princes and Princesses, for most of us the journey comes with a lot of challenges and hardships. However, from my personal opinion which is a realistic and reasonable point of view, success starts with you as a person and requires you to have reasonable thinking capacity, a plan and strategy personal responsibility, focus and vision , consistence and patience, good listening skills, choice of good company, ability to take risks in life, forgiving and forgetting, courage and determination in all you do, a good supportive family, a socially , politically and economically well-organized society with the right prevailing conditions to eneble one succeed in life. Lastly, we need God’s blessings in all that we do. Success never comes cheaply even the holy Quran says, ‘Man shall feed of his sweat.’