UNSOS DONATES TO LEVEL TWO FORCE HOSPITAL IN MOGADISHU

United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) has donated medical equipment to African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) Level Two Force Hospital in Sector One on Monday 6th 2020

The function was officiated by the Acting Force Commander Maj Gen James Nakibus Lakara, who thanked the UN for the timely donation that will go a long way to boost the good work the AMISOM medical team are doing.

The General further thanked the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) for providing the required personnel to man the hospital. “In the same spirit,let me thank the UPDF for providing the requisite personnel to man Level Two Force Hospital in Mogadishu.” General Lakara said.

General Lakara said that the hospital is very critical as it provides relatively the best medical treatment in the mission area, and that it extends its services to the Somali Security Forces as well as the Somali local population.

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Robert Onnebune on behalf of UNSOS said that he was glad to support the hospital with the equipment and further pledged to continuously support it with medical supplies as well.

Sector One Commander Brig Gen Richard Otto thanked UNSOS as well as the Commanding Officer of Level Two Force Hospital and his team for the support they have accorded AMISOM troops which has greatly bolstered the troops’ morale.

Present at the function were; Head of integrated Medical Office AMISOM/UNSOS Dr Badi Muhammed, Representatives from Bancroft, Chief Administrative Officer Col Elvis T Byamukama, Contingent Military Information Officer Lt Col Dan Mike Mpanga, Component Commanders, Officers and staff of Level Two Force Hospital and Sector One headquarters.