BoU deputy Governor Dr. Kasekende Contract Expires without hopes of renewal

By Xpress Times

For the last 30 days or so, the deputy governor Bank of Uganda, Dr. Louis Kasekende has been the talk on media both mainstream and social.

Talk has been that his long term services at the Central Bank are expiring and that his 33 years stay must expire on Monday 13th January 2020.

Sources close to the appointing authority, say he will be replaced by Prof. Waswa Balunywa, the Makerere University Business School Principal, a longtime ally of the president.

That of Governor, Prof. Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile expires in January, 2021.

Any hopes for Kasekende

President Museveni has since shown no indication of renewing Dr. Kasekende’s contract, taking a back seat in the jungle, where he is trekking with Bazzukulu, despite a reminder from the Finance Minister Matia Kasaija.

Finance minister Kasaija recently told one of the local daily newspaper that “he could do nothing about Dr. Kasekende’s contract” as the matter is before the president.

“I cannot act either way without the president giving me a blessing. Ideally, the president is the minister of Finance,” Mr Kasaija was quoted.

During the Christmas break, the President met amiable MUBS Principal Prof. Balunywa, praising him as a good manager who has offered good direction to MUBS.

Sources close to the Presidency have shown that Prof. Balunywa is poised to replace Dr. Kasekende, with the former making preparations to leave the bank doors.

Also to point at no Kasenkende contract renewal, President Museveni has been considering the next leadership changes at Bank of Uganda following a series of inquiries into the management of the central bank, first by Parliament and later by President Museveni’s State House Anti-corruption unit headed by Col. Edith Nalakalema.

Parliament’s Committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSESE) who investigated and unearthed a rot at Bank of Uganda had called for an immediate swoop at BoU.

COSESE noted a number of inconsistencies key among them, the declining performance of the Central Bank, closure and sale of the defunct Banks without any inventory or documentation and grossly undermining the legal procedures of bank closure by the Central Bank. Dr. Kasekende served in different capacities before rising to the position of deputy governor in 1999.

Kasekende in 2002 left the central bank to serve at the World Bank before returning to occupy the same position.

Contract expires On Monday January 13, 2020 Kasekende finalized his time as deputy governor of Bank of Uganda. A letter dated January 3, 2020, has been making rounds on social media purportedly written by Kasekende to Finance minister, Matia Kasaija, to that effect.

“As requested, the submitted dossier is justification for contract renewal as deputy governor Bank of Uganda which expires on 13th January 2020,” reads the letter whose authenticity had not yet been verified.

Last week, Kasaija said Kasekende’s future at the central bank was in the hands of President Museveni.

Long stay

Kasekende has worked in Bank of Uganda for the last 33 years having joined in 1986.

He served in different capacities before rising to the position of deputy governor in 1999.

Who is Dr. Louis Kasekende?

Dr Louis A. Kasekende is Deputy Governor at the Bank of Uganda, reverted to the position in January 2010.

From May 2006 to 2009, he served as Chief Economist of the African Development Bank (AfDB). As Chief Economist, he was the Bank’s spokesperson on socio-economic and development issues of importance for Africa. He supervised the Development Research Department, the Statistics Department and the African Development Institute.

Between 2002 and 2004, he served as Alternate Executive Director and later as Executive Director at the World Bank for Africa Group 1, including 22 countries mostly from Anglophone Sub-Saharan Africa.

Prior to joining the World Bank, he had worked for 17 years at the Bank of Uganda in several capacities, including Director of Research Department, Executive Director responsible for Research and Policy and served as Deputy Governor between 1999 and 2002. He has previously served as a member of the United Nations Group of Eminent Persons for the Least Developed Countries and the World Bank Knowledge Advisory Commission.

Currently, Dr Kasekende is a Board Member of the African Export Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK), the International Economics Association (IEA) and the Africa Economic Research Consortium (AERC), and is a member of the National Steering Committee on Capital Markets Development in Uganda. Dr Kasekende holds A Bachelor of Arts Degree of Makerere University, Diploma in Econometrics, Masters of Arts and PhD in Econometrics of the University of Manchester. He has authored several articles in academic journals and books.