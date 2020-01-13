Katosi Water Works Takes Shape

National Water and Sewerage Corporation Kampala Water top management team visited site for the new 240 million litres per day design Capacity Water Treatment Plant in the Eastern part of Kampala at Katosi.

According to Kampala Water General Manager Eng Mahmood Lutaaya, the combined water production from Katosi and Ggaba Water Treatment Plants will cater for the growing demand for clean water services in the greater Kampala Metropolitan Area up to the year 2040.

“The demand for services in Kampala is growing each day as a result of the mushrooming developments in various parts of the city. We are planning to serve over 7.5million people in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono up to 2040.” he said.

Eng Lutaaya added that as Katosi gets on board, NWSC is implementing a number of water supply stabilization plans to boost water supply reliability in various parts of the city.

New Technology

According to the Senior Manager Infrastructure planning and Development Eng Taremwa, NWSC is moving away from the traditional treatment of water by sedimentation to the use of dissolved air floatation, in order to deal with the problem of increasing algae on Lake Victoria.

Upon completion, the Katosi plant will be the first and biggest plant in East and Central Africa using the AquaDAF and AquaZur technologies.

The state of the art plant being constructed by Sogea-Satom and Suez International under the supervision of GkW Tractebel and Alliance consultants, shall incorporate water recycling and sludge thickening to minimise plant losses and promote environmental conservation.

The new Plant shall also house;

• A 500m offshore abstraction pipeline into Lake Victoria.

• A scada system that will be integrated with the existing NWSC installations

• A modern laboratory to enhance water quality monitoring and management

• A mechanical workshop

•A compact wastewater treatment plant

•A solidwaste handling and incineration facility

• A modern staff housing estate with modern amenities and recreation facilities

The new plant will be operational by February 2021.

Katosi water transmission network at a glance

From the plant, water shall be pumped to the new Nsumba reservoirs (40million litres capacity) through a 9.5km bulk DN1400mm pipeline.

•The water shall thereafter gravitate to Kampala via Mukono – Seeta – Sonde – Namugongo, through a 55km DN1400mm bulk pipeline.

•The Project also entails construction of a 15million litre reservoir in Sonde and booster station in Namugongo.

The project also has a component to supply water to Katosi, Lugazi town and the surrounding areas.

As part of the environmental protection measures, the National Forestry Authority (NFA) allocated NWSC 40 hectares of land for replanting a forest around the plant and along the lake shores.

This will reduce enchroachment on the lake and preserve the water source for the current and future generations.

Water Quality Concern

According to the Senior Manager Water Production Eng Andrew Muhwezi, the cost of water treatment at Ggaba water works has significantly gone up as a result of pollution on the lake.

“Algae and subsequent organic matter are significantly affecting chemical costs. The bill for chemicals alone at Ggaba was about 1Billion UGX. This has now increased to 1.4B per month.” he said.

He called upon city dwellers to stop degrading wetlands. “Wetlands form a natural filter. Most wetlands have been turned into people’s homes affecting the natural filtration process.” he cautioned.

In a bid to improve sanitation, the Corporation is working on the largest Sewage Treatment Plant in East and Central Africa at Bugolobi with capacity to generate 630kw of power from Biogas, serve a population equivalent of 380,000 people and treat over 45million litres of wastewater from

This will help improve the quality of water draining into the lake.