A Lot to show case at the Social Media Party with Tycoon Sudhir and UCC making the 1st ever Fest Slated Possible

Come January 25th this year, Ugandan party animals will gather in one place to for the 1st ever Social Media Fest in Uganda, the one event where people and companies will share new ideas on a lot of life’s struggle socially and economically among other spheres of life.

Nonetheless, the event could not even be thought about if it were not for one big hearted man, tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, under his Ruparelia Foundation brand. Ruparelia has for years supported a lot of musical talents, Education proposals, social events to mention a few.

He recently also picked up young rappers, Senyonjo Patrick aka Fresh kid, and Felista Di super star and took over their Education just to build a better for them.

Now the latest info we have landed on is that Sudhir under his Ruparelia Foundation has pumped in dime to yet another newest idea on Uganda’s social events calendar, The Social Media Fest.

The inaugural social event is also sponsored by Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), National Information Technology Authority-Uganda-NITA-U, Silver Springs Hotel and local media stations. Uganda Breweries Ltd have also joined to spice up the event with liquor for the above 18 and plus years.

The event will see social media revelers treated to a mix of entertainment, informative and fun activities including games, snap chatting and selfie challenge among others.

The event takes place this 25th January 2020 at Silver Springs Hotel Gardens, Bugolobi and will run under the theme; Redirecting Social Media To Impactful Social Networking Engagements.

The festival will bring together real social media experience in a venue with free WiFi where all social media engagements will be live on giant screens.

Amon Baita, the Marketing Head of Social Media Fest, said the Fest is not only aimed at streamlining the social media industry towards effective and professional communication among users, but will also boost awareness and promotion of digital marketing and e-commerce among Ugandans, and amplify an impactful usage of social media through interaction with end-users.

“The Social Media Festival will bring together individuals, social media groups, influencers, bloggers, digital marketing agencies, government agencies, exhibitors and various brands and organizations under one roof to network and learn more how best to benefit from social media platforms,” he added.

“The event will have interactive sessions where various topics relating to ICT and internet, PR Management and marketing and branding on social media among others will be discussed,” he said.

Social Media Fest UG’s vision is to be the biggest marketing social event in the region, bringing all brands in direct contact with their audience.”

Entrance to this one-day event is absolutely free, all you need is to register and confirm your participation in advance via this link https://bit.ly/2ucCBUM. This is meant to ascertain and plan better for your convenience.