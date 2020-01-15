2,319 sites selected for CCTVs installation cross country .

As one of the measures to fight crime in the country, Uganda Police Force has kicked off the installation of CCTV cameras in all the 20 municipalities country-wide,144 towns and all highways.

2,319 sites have been selected where CCTVs will be installed and also 107 monitoring centers will be established at different police stations around the country.

Districts to be covered include Masaka, Mbarara, Lira, Gulu, Arua, Jinja, Soroti, Rukungiri, Hoima, Masindi, Iganga, Kisoro and Kabale plus major border points like Elegu,Busia,Tororo and Katuna.