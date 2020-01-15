Ham Group Masterminding Mass Development in Real Estates and Agro processng in Uganda

Aerial artistic view of the Ham Agro processing industries being constructed by Roko

The real estate and property development sector is fast taking shape at an imaginable speed in the country. Of course with the recent wave many cities and metropolitan centers have changed faces with the modern facilities being elected day and night.

Truth be told, many have over the years tried, others failed somewhere, while others have had their real estate and property developments stunted due to reasons well known to them.

Such has left many off track while others bowed out of the business paving way for very few wealth men and women into the business that demands a lot of finances at your disposal.

We will zero in one determined and focused enterprising houses that have centered all their energies and all they have in real estate and property development as they have changed faces of Kampala and its suburbs.

Ham Group (Hamis Kiggundu)

Through diverse projects, Ham Enterprises Uganda Limited, now Ham Group of Companies International headed by Hamis Kiggundu (Popularly known as HAM), believes that the best way to live beautifully is to make the world a better place than they found it.

Whatever way you plan; plan to build, change, help create jobs, add value to both peoples lives and National produce and be ready to risk. The Group operations are driven by their slogan “Try not to become a man of success… Rather become a man of value.”

To begin with, are the one stop shopping centers that have been put up by Ham Group. Talk of both Ham Towers and Ham Shopping Mall at Makerere, housing financial institutes, a collection of shopping stores, institutions, health and fitness centers, accommodation suites, entertainment and relaxing centers among many others. These are properties that have not only made life easy for shopping and doing business but have greatly changed the beauty and outlook of not only Makerere hill but Kampala City at Large.

In a joint partnership with the government, Ham has embarked on building a multi-billion modern football stadium and the adjacent Ham Shopping Grounds at Nakivubo, a place which used to harbor Kampala thugs, notorious criminals and very congested,disorganized vendors: now houses thousands of very organised traders in the shops that not only simplify shopping for the public, but generates much revenues for both the central and local government through tax and trade license payment.

Ham’s massive success has been arrived at through the commitment and drive of the entire team at Ham Group in ensuring that they scale higher standards by the years.

Ham’s economic growth is no doubt establishing footholds in Uganda in recent years and tremendous business opportunities for local & foreign players; the demand for commercial space in the country is rapidly on the rise. This demand has been rarely met in Kampala. Ham Enterprises seeks to exploit this unmet demand.

The Group has diversified into the education, manufacturing, merchandise and Agro-Processing among many others

The Ham Palm Villas, Akright City and Ham Agro Processing Industries are two of the projects that will define life and its beauty.

Ham Palm Villas located at Akright City next to the Golf course, where Hamis Kiggundu is setting up 500 homes, Villas and Apartments with State of the Art Multi-Sports facilities, club house, supermarket, Hospital and Swimming pool among very many others. This will probably be the best residential community in Uganda.



“Ham Palm Villas will not just be homes but a lifestyle. “We don’t deserve to simply survive but equally live just like others do in developed countries. We should struggle not to leave our motherland in search of a better life out there but simply struggle to create what we desire here in Uganda with God’s will as a constant Factor. Uganda will develop, Insha Allah.” Ham notes.

With such developments, Uganda will indeed be like the developed countries that we greatly desire, thus

With such developments, Uganda will indeed be like the developed countries that we greatly desire

With agro processing, Ham Enterprises just concluded a contract with Roko Construction to start Construction of Phase one of an Integrated Agro processing plant mainly to add value to local agro produce which will increase on their demand and market domestically, regionally and internationally.

Ham Agro processing industries aims at promoting import substitution thus less money leaving the country with a limited dependency syndrome as a nation, increased regional and international exports thus increased national incomes, increased farmers’ incomes which will not only improve their lives but equally empower them with the ability to pay taxes thus widening the national tax base.

In his book Success and Failure Based on Reason and Reality, Ham stated that: “When we travel abroad, as we go through the airport terminals, we are never judged by who we are or how much money we have on our bank accounts but judged by the passports we hold and our country of origin.

Being successful in a poor society is partial success, that’s why I am currently investing in agro processing and value addition to not only grow my empire but also make a difference in my society.” Which brings us to his recently started project;

Ham Agro Processing Industries Ltd, where he contracted Roko Constructions to Set up Agro-Processing, Packaging, storage/warehouses and the administration block and the infrastructure involved in the process.

According to Ham, this project is mainly aimed at adding value to our agro produce which will increase on their demand and market domestically, regionally and internationally and hence import Substitution since as a nation we currently import almost everything despite the fact that we are an agro-based country: with this project therefore, more will be produced for our domestic market and the surplus exported, thereby limiting the dependency syndrome and increasing the national income from the exports.

The project will also improve people lives right from the village levels as many jobs will be created to sustain people’s livelihood as well as market for the village farmers produce that will be the main raw material.(Source: Hamis Kiggundu YouTube Videos).

Hamis is a true living legend at such a tender age who justifies and lives by his word, given the fact that he talked about this way back in 2017 and also in his book,many including us here have been taking it as just mere say, but everything talked about and promised to the nation is now under Manifestation.

For Ham, apparently his heart is for Uganda and the Ugandans. He wants Uganda develop to competitive levels with her populace empowered in many ways socially, economically and perhaps politically through his Ham Group of Companies.

Surely Ham Group has created thousands and thousands of jobs to both local and international populations and more jobs are being created by day. He currently employs 1500 people globally.