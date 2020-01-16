JOB WELL-DONE; Reach A Hand Uganda toasts to a successful 2019 and hopes for a happy and more success in 2020 Yea

B Xpress Times Statistically 2019 has been a success a reach a hand Uganda and staff. This is here story thus. “A few days into 2020 and all we can say is, what a year 2019 was! Us reaching day 365 of 365 wouldn’t have success without you and we are excited to continue the journey together in 2020. But before that, we wanted to share with you our 2019 numbers with a promise to do much more this year.”

They rolled out to 2019, determined to be at the helm of social behavior change communication and community mobilization by providing Sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) information to young people while linking them to services, aiding them in making the right informed choices.

2019 numbers in perspective;

25% of adolescent girls in Uganda between 15-19 of age have begun childbearing which is 1 in 4 adolescent girls according to the 2016 Uganda Demographic Health Survey.

30% of women have an unmet need for Family Planning, that is 1 in 3 women (UDHS 2016) 1 in 5 adolescents have had their sexual debut at the age of 15 (Unicef 2017) 6.2% HIV prevalence rates among young adults aged 15 to 64 in Uganda.

7.6% among females and 4.7% among males. (UPHIA 2016–2017) Reach a hand Uganda interventions since 2011, and their focus has been on reducing these numbers. 2019 achievement in numbers; 356 young change agents were trained as peer educators, youth champions, young advocates and young researchers from across Uganda.

This continues to contribute to our long term agenda of creating an empowered movement of young people with the aim of facilitating fellow young people to make informed choices.

2,050 downloads of the SAUTIplus application on Google Playstore. The platform is aimed at reaching young people and addressing their SRHR concerns. This has helped young people to access timely and consistent information on their sexual reproductive health needs helping them either access a health center, a contraceptive, delay sexual debut or deal with their mental health while linking them to opportunities.

16,612 young people in schools across the country were reached with social behavioral change information in Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) from 437 peer learning sessions in the selected schools in the East and Central region. 4,829,324 people reached with information through our social media, SautiPlus website and newly primed TV series Kyaddala, it’s real. With this TV series, they have modified storytelling on SRH, exposed the challenges faced by young people.

16,949 stakeholders (policymakers, community leaders, parents, school administrators, health workers, religious and cultural leaders) were engaged through a series of community dialogues and Share101s that informed our national level engagements such as the 2019 Intergenerational dialogue.

4 policy briefs, 1 survey report on the SRH quality of care for, and young people and 1 youth-led research report which were disseminated to local leaders at the grass-root level to the national level with the aim of amplifying young people’s voices.

8,607 people accessed HIV services counselling and testing during our community activation including our flagship HIV/AIDS awareness campaign with our partners Global Living Institute. 21,749 accessing SRH services from a total of 41 community outreaches/activations that were conducted in the different districts throughout the year.

1,836 referrals (984 for FP services and 852 for HIV testing and treatment) were made to young people to public and private health centres to access SRHR services including HIV tests and counselling and modern contraceptives.

302,729 modern contraceptives accessed by youth throughout the various channels either at the health centre or community outreaches and these contraceptives included, Implanon, Janelle, sayana press, pills, Depo Provera and condoms (male and female) 762 (Vasectomy-661 & Tubal ligation -101) people accessed permanent family planning services. The desire is to have more men, actively involved in family planning, while opening to methods such as vasectomy and Tubal ligations (BLs).