PLE Results out : Over 60,000 scored division one as Kampala parents school hosts venue for relaese

At least 69,243 (10.1 percent) of the pupils who sat last year’s Primary Leaving Exams (PLE) passed in division one, according to the results released by Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) today Friday 17th January 2020 at Kampala parents school Naguru The Minister of Education and Sports, the first Lady Janet Kataha Museveni’s arrival at kapala parents school Naguru

The board Executive Secretary Dan Odongo said at least 318,155 candidates scored a second division while a total of 140,420 passed in third division.

“Uganda national examinations board has registered an improvement in the performance of the pupils who sat for the 2019 PLE,” he said. Minister of Education and Sports, the first Lady Janet Kataha Museveni checking the results

According to him, out of 695,804 candidates of which 336,040 (48.3) were boys and 359,764 (51.7) girls who sat for exams, at least 617,150 (90.4%) passed the exams.

“A total of 89,332 have passed in the fourth division while 66,152 accounting for 9.6% are ungraded,” he said before adding that the performance of this year has improved significantly compared to the performance of pupils who sat in 2018.

Earlier, the board chairperson, Ms Mary Okwakol said candidates at PLE continue to increase every year.

“More girls have continued to remain in school at least upto completion of PLE.

Parents are partly responsible for ensuring that pupils remain in school. The result indicate that performance have improved and more pupils will join the post PLE level,” she said.