Harry and Meghan to loose their HRH titles and repay £2.4m as they quit front-line royal duties

Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles and will not receive public funds for royal duties, communication from the UK Royal palace says.
Buckingham Palace has said under the new arrangement the couple are “required to step back from royal duties’” and will no longer receive public funds for royal duties.
“This new model will take effect in the spring of 2020,” the palace said.
In a statement, the Queen said she is pleased to have found a “constructive and supportive way forward” and added that “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”
“I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life,” she said.